Chris Kirk cards 205-yard ace at No. 14 Thursday at FedEx St. Jude Championship

Kirk began the FedEx St. Jude Championship at No. 28 on the FedExCup standings, safely inside the critical top-50 cutoff to advance to next week’s BMW Championship and qualify for next season’s eight Signature Events. He’s hovering around the bubble for the top 30 after the BMW that qualify for the TOUR Championship, though, and a strong week in Memphis would go a long way toward securing his spot at East Lake.