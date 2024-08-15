Collin Morikawa explains latest iron switch, custom FedEx golf bag, using lighter 60-degree wedge

Morikawa says: “I have the Qi10 LS head, which has a little bit of adjustable weight. I actually have it really, really centered out, but we’ve added a little weight inside the head just to kind of make it a little more fade-biased. That’s been amazing this year ... we were just trying to figure out which head looked the best and fit the best. I mean, we went through a bunch of heads just to find the right flight. I know exactly what I want, and it’s hard to get that exactly what you want sometimes. But you just mess around with weighting and moving things, and we just noticed that this one worked the best and launched the best for me. I know a lot of guys are in the core head, and honestly, the first three weeks this year, I tried all three (TaylorMade Qi10 driver models) in different tournaments. It just came down to this one. This one’s been really consistent for me and it’s been good so far.”