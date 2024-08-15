Collin Morikawa explains latest iron switch, custom FedEx golf bag, using lighter 60-degree wedge
7 Min Read
Written by GolfWRX GolfWRX.com
Six-time PGA TOUR winner Collin Morikawa has six top-five finishes in 2024 thus far, and he stands No. 4 on the FedExCup standings as the Playoffs begin this week at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee. It has been a sterling campaign, but a victory this season still eludes him.
Maybe a show-stopping new golf bag and some iron changes will propel Morikawa to his first win in 2024 and vault him up the FedExCup standings as the Playoffs get underway.
This week, Morikawa is using a new, ultra-custom golf bag that was made in collaboration with TaylorMade, FedEx, and Ceeze Creative Studios. But more on that later.
Morikawa – after a season full of equipment testing and numerous club changes – has once again switched things up in his bag with a newly arranged mixed set of TaylorMade irons. More on that later, too.
Wednesday at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Morikawa talked through every club in his bag and why it’s there. He spoke on his recent iron changes, his awe-inducing custom FedEx golf bag, the wear mark on his 5-wood, why he plays with a lighter 60-degree lob wedge, his new golf ball, and his testing process with the driver.
Gear fans, buckle up as equipment aficionado Morikawa takes you on a tour of his new golf bag at the season’s first Playoffs event.
Morikawa’s glove-covered golf bag
Morikawa says: “So this golf bag, it’s obviously very unique, very special. (I’ll be using it) for all of the Playoffs. FedEx and TaylorMade did a little collaboration for the Playoffs for me, and this bag is pretty much made out of a bunch of recycled material. I think there’s pieces of a truck, and pieces of FedEx boxes. You’ve obviously got TaylorMade gloves all the way down both sides. So it just kind of combines everything. This is an accumulation of an entire season – kind of a Playoffs bag. On the inside here you have the three stops: Memphis, Denver, Atlanta, so that’s pretty cool. And yeah, honestly, it’s kind of a full circle moment. My wife is going to run a New York marathon later in November, and … she is going to be running for FedEx. And FedEx is going to donate $1,000 for every birdie I make using this bag throughout the Playoffs. So it all comes together full circle. I think it’s a really cool kind of nod to everything going on.”
Driver: TaylorMade Qi10 LS (9 degrees; Mitsubishi Diamana D+ 60TX shaft)
Morikawa's TaylorMade Qi10 LS driver. (GolfWRX)
Morikawa says: “I have the Qi10 LS head, which has a little bit of adjustable weight. I actually have it really, really centered out, but we’ve added a little weight inside the head just to kind of make it a little more fade-biased. That’s been amazing this year ... we were just trying to figure out which head looked the best and fit the best. I mean, we went through a bunch of heads just to find the right flight. I know exactly what I want, and it’s hard to get that exactly what you want sometimes. But you just mess around with weighting and moving things, and we just noticed that this one worked the best and launched the best for me. I know a lot of guys are in the core head, and honestly, the first three weeks this year, I tried all three (TaylorMade Qi10 driver models) in different tournaments. It just came down to this one. This one’s been really consistent for me and it’s been good so far.”
TaylorMade SIM Titanium 3-wood (14 degrees), and Qi10 5-wood
Morikawa says: “I have a 5-wood, the Qi10, just the core model. I’ve had this trusty SIM 3-wood in for a long time, so that’s been in the bag for a while …
“I think it’s a little toe-y (the wear mark). Look, I tend to miss a lot of my irons and my woods on the toe. That’s kind of where I live; high-toe off driver, toe balls off the fairway woods. I just hold the face and still hit that cut. I think that’s why you see it right there … maybe I should get a new 5-wood and see if I can make a wear mark in the center, and then no one will know, no one will know my secrets.”
TaylorMade P-7CB long irons (4-6) and P730 short irons (7-PW)
Morikawa says: I’ve done a combo set for the most part, other than one spot, which is pretty much The Open, or the (Genesis) Scottish Open, just because of the turf, but I’ve gone back to my normal set. (TaylorMade) P730s, 7-PW, and I just put in the new P7CBs. I had the MCs before, but I just put in the CBs for the 6- to 4-iron. Those have been great. A little bit more forgiveness, but they still look really, really clean. They don’t actual look like that big of an iron, so it’s been really easy to put in. Adds a little bit more forgiveness …
“The 4-iron has ‘Proto,’ I think, because I started using this iron around Hilton Head this year. I saw Rory, I think, got it a tournament or two before, and I was just curious because I was using the TaylorMade P770. I loved it. The P770 launches even higher, and for me, the higher the better, especially with the long iron. But it was just a little bit too hot. Then when Rory had it, I started asking questions. This was before I think they even had full sets. So I think that’s why it says Proto, and honestly, I don’t want to get rid of it, because I kind of like it saying Proto instead of P7CB. But at this point, it’s only been in the bag for two-and-a-half to three months now, so it’s not at its point where I’m going to take it out.”
TaylorMade MG4 wedges (52, 56, and a light 60)
Morikawa's TaylorMade MG4 60-degree wedge. (GolfWRX)
Morikawa says: “I’ve got all MG4s, a 60-degree, a 56 actually that’s bent to 55, and a 50-degree that’s bent, I want to say to 51. A little lighter swing weight on the 60 just because I want to build speed throughout the bunkers, throughout the rough, and even pitch shots, just to have a little more feel through that. Some guys like to go heavier to really feel the weight of the head; I like to feel the speed with my hands.
“That started, the lighter 60-degree, it’s only maybe 1.5 swing weights, or 2 swing weights lighter. That was probably a year ago, maybe just over a year ago (that I switched to a lighter lob wedge). I noticed a couple other guys were doing it, and I just kind of asked why – why they were trying it out. It’s obviously different because … it’s going to feel different than hitting your sand wedge or your gap wedge. Anytime you change swing weights and you change a feel, it kind of messes some things up. But that’s why I didn’t change it that much. It didn’t feel that different. And honestly, it felt like I can create speed. For me, I tend to lean back – I tend to get lazy with a lot of wedge shots and chip shots, and that’s just feeling like the ball is going to go too far. So I feel like it’s going to go too far and I go back. So I feel like if it’s a little lighter, I can kind of keep speed and stay over the ball a little bit better.
“Most of the time I’m chipping with 60 and hitting out of the bunkers with 60. With a 56, you’re still hitting mostly approach shots. So it’s mainly around the greens is the reason why I tried it out.”
TaylorMade TP Soto putter, with a simple dot
Morikawa's TaylorMade TP Soto putter, with a simple dot for alignment. (GolfWRX)
Morikawa says: “I’ve had this putter for quite some time now, the TP Soto … Simple little dot. Not much to it.”
TaylorMade TP5x custom No. 5
Morikawa's TaylorMade TP5x golf ball with custom marker. (GolfWRX)
Morikawa says: “Then the golf ball. I play a TP5x golf ball, but it’s a little different symbol. Five is my favorite number … we’ve added a blue jersey number to kind of represent my Dodgers back at home. It’s kind of nice. It’s simple, it’s clean. Then normally I mark it with a blue Sharpie right through the TaylorMade, both sides … but what I noticed with the TP5x ball is that it flew a little bit better. It launched a little bit higher – for me, if I can launch it just a tick higher, it’s going to be easier to stop into greens. With the X ball, it’s going to spin a little less, but I was able to dial in the irons where I was spinning it the right amount, launching it a slightly bit higher, so when you play on firm and fast greens, you can stop it just a little bit better. It’s been great throughout the bag. It actually fits into my driver a lot better. It’s an easier fit with the spin numbers, and it’s been really consistent that way.”