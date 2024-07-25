3H AGO
3M Open, Round 2: How to watch, featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
The second round of the 3M Open begins Friday from TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota. This event marks the penultimate event of the FedExCup Regular Season, with players searching for precious points ahead of the FedExCup Playoffs.
After a first-round 8-under 63, Jacob Bridgeman leads Mackenzie Hughes (64) by one. Sahith Theegala (66) and 2022 champion Tony Finau (67) are among those within striking distance. Defending champion Lee Hodges opened with 2-over 73.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
How to follow (all times ET)
Television:
- Friday: 3:30-6:30 p.m. (Golf Channel)
- Saturday-Sunday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS)
|Friday
|Saturday
|Sunday
|Stream 1
|Main feed: 7:45 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
|Main feed: 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Main feed: 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured group: 3:30-6:30 p.m.
|Featured group: 1-6 p.m.
|Featured group: 1-6 p.m.
|Stream 2
|Marquee group: 8:45 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
|Marquee group: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Marquee group: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured group: 3:30-6:30 p.m.
|Featured group: 1-6 p.m.
|Featured group: 1-6 p.m.
|Stream 3
|Featured groups: 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
|Featured groups: 8:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured groups: 8:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured hole: 3:30-6:30 p.m.
|Featured hole: 1-6 p.m.
|Featured hole: 1-6 p.m.
|Stream 4
|Spanish-language main feed: 7:45 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
|Spanish-language main feed: 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Spanish-language main feed: 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Spanish-language featured group: 3:30-6:30 p.m.
|Spanish-language featured group: 1-6 p.m.
|Spanish-language featured group: 1-6 p.m.
- Main feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
- Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
- Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
Featured Groups
FRIDAY
Marquee Group:
- 8:29 a.m.: Adam Svensson, Adam Schenk, Matt Kuchar
Featured Groups
- 8:29 a.m.: Harry Hall, Erik van Rooyen, Emiliano Grillo
- 8:40 a.m.: Davis Riley, Austin Eckroat, Jake Knapp
- Friday: 1-6:30 p.m.
- Saturday-Sunday: 1-6 p.m.