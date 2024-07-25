Long-hitting Chris Gotterup gives distance advice, discusses changing to unreleased TaylorMade irons at 3M Open

“I try to swing pretty hard at it,” Gotterup says. “I think a lot of times people try to tell you to swing smooth, but I feel like smooth lets me get a little loose, so I’m trying to hit it hard. Obviously, when it’s going good, it’s going good, and when it’s a little off, it tends to go off a little more. But I try to be in the swinging hard and gripping it firm category. I know for some guys it doesn’t work, but that’s just how I feel like I need to hit the ball far, with some pressure.”