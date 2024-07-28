How local police officer (inadvertently) helped Jhonattan Vegas win 3M Open

Vegas’ final-round 70 included a par at the par-5 12th, a hole that could have turned disastrous if not for some serendipitous timing that involved a police officer who was working tournament security. Vegas tugged his tee shot well left of the fairway – quickly yelling “Fore!” as the ball sailed off the clubface – with a stymie behind a tree certainly in play. His good fortune came next, as his ball bounced and settled on the left arm of a Blaine Police Department officer whose arm was resting against his torso. The ball stayed right there until Vegas arrived, who was then entitled to free relief within a club length of where the officer was situated.