PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

ISCO Championship, Round 4: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times

1 Min Read

Latest

Loading...
    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    The final round of the ISCO Championship takes place Sunday at Keene Trace Golf Club in Nicholasville, Kentucky. This is the third year that the ISCO Championship is a co-sanctioned event with the DP World Tour.

    Pierceson Coody finished at 20-under to take a one-stroke lead into Sunday in Kentucky. Rico Hoey and Harry Hall remain one back at 19-under, and a three-way tie of Neal Shipley, Sam Bairstow and Johannes Veerman lurk at 18-under, two off the pace.

    Here's what you need to know to follow the action from Kentucky.

    Leaderboard | Full tee times

    How to follow (all times ET)

    Television:

    • Sunday: 4-7 p.m. (Golf Channel)

    Must reads

    ISCO Championship sets record for lowest cut recorded in TOUR history

    Genesis Scottish Open, Round 4: How to watch, featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

    People’s choice Robert MacIntyre chasing legends at Genesis Scottish Open

    The First Look

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.