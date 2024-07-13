2H AGO
ISCO Championship, Round 4: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times
1 Min Read
Loading...
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The final round of the ISCO Championship takes place Sunday at Keene Trace Golf Club in Nicholasville, Kentucky. This is the third year that the ISCO Championship is a co-sanctioned event with the DP World Tour.
Pierceson Coody finished at 20-under to take a one-stroke lead into Sunday in Kentucky. Rico Hoey and Harry Hall remain one back at 19-under, and a three-way tie of Neal Shipley, Sam Bairstow and Johannes Veerman lurk at 18-under, two off the pace.
Here's what you need to know to follow the action from Kentucky.
How to follow (all times ET)
Television:
- Sunday: 4-7 p.m. (Golf Channel)