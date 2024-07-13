People’s choice Robert MacIntyre chasing legends at Genesis Scottish Open

Oh, there are others who could still win this thing. Adam Scott shot 64 and is only three back, while Sahith Theegala (66) and Collin Morikawa (66) are among a quartet of golfers at 13 under, four off the lead. But to get the story of this tournament over the last two years, look to the last pairing Sunday, MacIntyre and Åberg – one guy who seems to be doing everything necessary to win, and the other guy whose talent will not be denied.