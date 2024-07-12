ISCO Championship sets record for lowest cut recorded in TOUR history
1 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Chesson Hadley made 11 birdies and an eagle in the first two rounds of the ISCO Championship. After shooting 1-under par Thursday, Hadley fired a 66 on Friday that featured birdies on four of his last five holes.
They were his last holes of the week, though. Despite shooting 7-under 137 (71-66), Hadley is going home at the tournament’s halfway point. That’s because the ISCO Championship set a record for the lowest recorded cut (in relation to par) in PGA TOUR history.
Players needed to shoot at least 8-under 136 for two rounds at Keene Trace Golf Club in Nicholasville, Kentucky. Sixty-seven players advanced to the weekend at the ISCO, where promising rookie Pierceson Coody, the No. 1 player in PGA TOUR Uuniversity’s Class of 2022, leads with a 36-hole total of 16-under 128 (61-67).
The TOUR has kept detailed records since 1970, and in that span the cut has fallen multiple times at 6-under par. The 2020 Shriners Children’s Open set a new record with a cut of 7-under par.
Tom Whitney and former PGA TOUR winner Wesley Bryan both shot 65 on Friday to miss the cut by one at the ISCO. Clement Sordet’s second-round 64 wasn’t enough to make the weekend after he shot 75 on Thursday.
“8 under cut at the Isco champ (sic) is craaazzyyy,” former PGA TOUR winner Michael Kim posted on X after shooting 71-67 to miss the cut by two.
And it is a record.