Genesis Scottish Open, Round 4: How to watch, featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The 2024 Genesis Scottish Open concludes Sunday at The Renaissance Club, the first of two back-to-back weeks of the PGA TOUR in Scotland. This week, the PGA TOUR and DP World Tour collide in North Berwick, Scotland, where the Genesis Scottish Open will be contested as a co-sanctioned event for the third straight year.
The 36-hole leader Ludvig Åberg leads by two over Scotland-native Robert MacIntyre heading into the final round. MacIntyre, a winner earlier this season at the RBC Canadian Open, is looking to pull through in his home country after a runner-up to finish to Rory McIlroy last year. McIlroy sits at 12-under, five off the pace, along with other close pursuers Adam Scott (14-under, three back), and Collin Morikawa and Sahith Theegala, both at 13-under.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
How to follow (all times ET)
Television:
- Sunday: 10 a.m.-noon (Golf Channel), noon-3 p.m. (CBS)
|Sunday
|Stream 1
|Featured group: 6-10 a.m.
|Featured group: 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
|Stream 2
|Featured group: 4:45 a.m.-10 a.m.
|Featured group: 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Featured groups
SUNDAY
Stream 1
- 5:59 a.m: Marcel Siem, Justin Thomas (No. 1 tee)
- 6:49 a.m: Junghwan Lee, Viktor Hovland (No. 1 tee)
Stream 2
- 4:44 a.m: Si Woo Kim, Davis Thompson (No. 1 tee)
- Sunday: 10 a.m.-3 p.m.