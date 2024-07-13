Genesis Scottish Open, Round 4: How to watch, featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

The 36-hole leader Ludvig Åberg leads by two over Scotland-native Robert MacIntyre heading into the final round. MacIntyre, a winner earlier this season at the RBC Canadian Open, is looking to pull through in his home country after a runner-up to finish to Rory McIlroy last year. McIlroy sits at 12-under, five off the pace, along with other close pursuers Adam Scott (14-under, three back), and Collin Morikawa and Sahith Theegala, both at 13-under.