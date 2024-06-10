How to watch the U.S. Open, Round 1: Leaderboard, live stream, broadcast, tee times
1 Min Read
The 124th U.S. Open is set to take place from Pinehurst, North Carolina. (Getty Images)
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The 124th U.S. Open heads to Pinehurst, North Carolina, with historic Pinehurst No. 2 hosting for the fourth time. Wyndham Clark will go from coast-to-coast to try to successfully defend his win at Los Angeles Country Club from last year. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, coming off a win at the Memorial presented by Workplace, is looking for his second major triumph of the year after earning a second green jacket in April. Scheffler won THE PLAYERS earlier this year and has five TOUR titles so far this season.
The reigning FedExCup champion Viktor Hovland looks to claim his first major title after missing out to Xander Schauffele at the PGA Championship. Rory McIlroy is aiming for his third PGA Championship and fifth major.
HOW TO FOLLOW
NOTE: The USGA, who owns and operates the U.S. Open, controls all digital streaming and broadcast rights to this event. For more information on how to watch this week, please visit the U.S. Open’s website. PGA TOUR LIVE coverage will resume on Thursday, June 20 at the Travelers Championship.
Television:
- Thursday: 6:30 a.m.-5 p.m. (USA), 5-8 p.m. (Peacock)
- Friday: 6:30 a.m.-1 p.m. (Peacock), 1-7 p.m. (NBC), 7-8 p.m. (Peacock)
- Saturday: 10 a.m.-noon (USA), noon- 8 p.m. (NBC)
- Sunday: 9 a.m.-noon (USA), noon-7 p.m. (NBC)
Radio on SiriusXM 92/U.S. Open radio:
- Thursday-Friday: 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
- Saturday: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.
- Sunday: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.
Streaming: Various via USOpen.com. Featured Holes and Featured Groups to be announced.
For more live streaming information, click here for the official USGA Viewing Schedule.