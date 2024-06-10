How to watch the U.S. Open, Round 1: Leaderboard, live stream, broadcast, tee times

The 124th U.S. Open heads to Pinehurst, North Carolina, with historic Pinehurst No. 2 hosting for the fourth time. Wyndham Clark will go from coast-to-coast to try to successfully defend his win at Los Angeles Country Club from last year. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, coming off a win at the Memorial presented by Workplace, is looking for his second major triumph of the year after earning a second green jacket in April. Scheffler won THE PLAYERS earlier this year and has five TOUR titles so far this season.