U.S. Open: Nine things to know about Pinehurst No. 2

You’ll often hear the putting surfaces at Pinehurst No. 2 referred to as ‘turtle-backs.’ This is an oversimplification and not Ross’ original intent. There is good reason to believe that the centers and some of the edges of Pinehurst’s greens have risen over time through aggressive top-dressing, sand splash from greenside bunkers, and some aggressive reconstruction work in the late 20th century. The results have been greens with more of that domed, convex, turtleback effect than is evident in the early photography – and more than Ross intended. This has contributed to the myth that those turtle-back greens are either the products of Ross’ design or characteristic of his work elsewhere. In both cases, they are not.