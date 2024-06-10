Jason Gore looks back at unprecedented 2005 U.S. Open run at Pinehurst

The final-round 84 was unfortunate, but I learned so much that week. My strongest memories are how great the fans were and how both the USGA and Golf Channel took care of me and my family. What some people might not remember is that on our drive to Pinehurst that week, our car was broken into in the middle of the night. The thieves stole clothes, the car stereo and a laptop. Fortunately, I still had some outfits, but that Southern hospitality is a real thing, and everyone pitched in to help. I’ll be forever grateful to the people of the Village of Pinehurst who were so gracious to some schlep that came out of nowhere and competed in the U.S. Open. Had I won that week, it of course would have been amazing. But what I learned no doubt helped me win three times that year on the Korn Ferry Tour and one time on the PGA TOUR (84 Lumber Classic).