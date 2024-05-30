RBC Canadian Open: How to watch Round 2, featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Round 2 of the RBC Canadian Open takes place Friday at Hamilton Golf & Country Club. The field features 28 Canadians teeing it up in their home country and aiming for a Canadian to go back-to-back after Nick Taylor's dramatic playoff victory over Tommy Fleetwood in last year's edition.
David Skinns took the solo lead late Thursday with a bogey-free, 8-under 62 to lead by one over Sam Burns and Sean O'Hair. Robert MacIntyre sits two off the pace with a Thursday 64, and two-time RBC Canadian Open champ Rory McIlroy finished Thursday at 4-under and four back of Skinns.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
HOW TO FOLLOW (all times ET):
Television:
- Friday: 3-6 p.m. on Golf Channel
- Saturday: 2:30-5:30 p.m. on Golf Channel; 5:30-7:30 p.m. on CBS
- Sunday: 1:30-2:30 p.m. on Golf Channel; 2:30-6:30 p.m. on CBS
PGA TOUR LIVE:
|Friday
|Saturday
|Sunday
|Stream 1
|Main feed: 6:45 a.m.-3 p.m.
|Main feed: 9:15 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
|Main feed: 8:15 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
|Featured group: 3-6 p.m.
|Featured group: 2:30-7:30 p.m.
|Featured group: 1:30-6:30 p.m.
|Stream 2
|Marquee: 7:45 a.m.-3 p.m.
|Marquee: 10:15 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
|Marquee: 9:15 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
|Featured group: 3-6 p.m.
|Featured group: 2:30-7:30 p.m.
|Featured group: 1:30-6:30 p.m.
|Stream 3
|Featured groups: 7:30 a.m.-3 p.m.
|Featured groups: 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
|Featured groups: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured hole: 3-6 p.m.
|Featured hole: 2:30-7:30 p.m.
|Featured hole: 1:30-6:30 p.m.
|Stream 4
|Featured holes: 7:30 a.m.-3 p.m.
|Featured holes: 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
|Featured holes: 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
|Featured hole: 3-6 p.m.
|Featured hole: 2:30-7:30 p.m.
|Featured hole: 1:30-6:30 p.m.
PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+
- Main feed: Primary tournament-coverage featuring the best action from across the course
- Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
- Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
- Featured holes: A combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes
- Friday: noon-6 p.m. ET.
- Saturday: 2-7:30 p.m.
- Sunday: 1-6:30 p.m.
Featured Groups
Friday
Marquee Group
- 7:18 a.m. – Tommy Fleetwood, Sahith Theegala, Corey Conners
Featured Groups
- 7:29 a.m. – Cameron Young, Akshay Bhatia, Erik van Rooyen
- 7:40 a.m. – Shane Lowry, Mackenzie Hughes, Adam Hadwin
Featured Holes
- Nos. 6 (par 3), 8 (par 3), 13 (par 3), 16 (par 3)