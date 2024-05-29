Defending champ’s wife goes skydiving at RBC Canadian Open

Lona joked afterward that she would skydive every day if she could – Andie wasn’t so sure. Nonetheless it was a shared family experience that accents a unique week, as Nick Taylor prepares to defend his historic title. Last year, he became the first Canadian winner of the RBC Canadian Open since Pat Fletcher in 1954, defeating Tommy Fleetwood with a 72-foot eagle on the fourth playoff hole. The victory resonated across the entirety of Canada – stories included farmer Brian Harder in Saskatchewan, so excited that he nearly crashed his tractor while streaming the action. The ‘I” in the “RBC Canadian Open” logo is now a silhouette of Taylor’s instant reaction to the winning putt, tossing his putter in near-bewilderment.