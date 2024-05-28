RBC Canadian Open: How to watch Round 1, featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

Round 1 of the RBC Canadian Open takes place Thursday at Hamilton Golf and Country Club. The field features 28 Canadians teeing it up in their home country and aiming for a Canadian to go back-to-back after Nick Taylor's dramatic playoff victory over Tommy Fleetwood in last year's edition. Rory McIlroy searches for a back-to-back of his own after winning the event the last time it was contested at Hamilton in 2019. Shane Lowry, who finished T2 behind McIlroy in 2019, returns to Canada along with Ryder Cup teammate Fleetwood, three-time TOUR winner Tom Kim (making his RBC Canadian Open debut), Sahith Theegala and new father Sam Burns.