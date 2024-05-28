PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
RBC Canadian Open: How to watch Round 1, featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

Latest

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    Round 1 of the RBC Canadian Open takes place Thursday at Hamilton Golf and Country Club. The field features 28 Canadians teeing it up in their home country and aiming for a Canadian to go back-to-back after Nick Taylor's dramatic playoff victory over Tommy Fleetwood in last year's edition. Rory McIlroy searches for a back-to-back of his own after winning the event the last time it was contested at Hamilton in 2019. Shane Lowry, who finished T2 behind McIlroy in 2019, returns to Canada along with Ryder Cup teammate Fleetwood, three-time TOUR winner Tom Kim (making his RBC Canadian Open debut), Sahith Theegala and new father Sam Burns.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.

    Leaderboard | Tee times

    HOW TO FOLLOW (all times ET):

    Television:

    • Thursday-Friday: 3-6 p.m. on Golf Channel
    • Saturday: 2:30-5:30 p.m. on Golf Channel; 5:30-7:30 p.m. on CBS
    • Sunday: 1:30-2:30 p.m. on Golf Channel; 2:30-6:30 p.m. on CBS

    PGA TOUR LIVE:

    ThursdayFridaySaturdaySunday
    Stream 1Main feed: 6:45 a.m.-3 p.m.Main feed: 6:45 a.m.-3 p.m.Main feed: 9:15 a.m.-2:30 p.m.Main feed: 8:15 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
    Featured group: 3-6 p.m.Featured group: 3-6 p.m.Featured group: 2:30-7:30 p.m.Featured group: 1:30-6:30 p.m.
    Stream 2Marquee: 7:30 a.m.-3 p.m.Marquee: 7:45 a.m.-3 p.m.Marquee: 10:15 a.m.-2:30 p.m.Marquee: 9:15 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
    Featured group: 3-6 p.m.Featured group: 3-6 p.m.Featured group: 2:30-7:30 p.m.Featured group: 1:30-6:30 p.m.
    Stream 3Featured groups: 7:30 a.m.-3 p.m.Featured groups: 7:30 a.m.-3 p.m.Featured groups: 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m.Featured groups: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured hole: 3-6 p.m.Featured hole: 3-6 p.m.Featured hole: 2:30-7:30 p.m.Featured hole: 1:30-6:30 p.m.
    Stream 4Featured holes: 7:30 a.m.-3 p.m.Featured holes: 7:30 a.m.-3 p.m.Featured holes: 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.Featured holes: 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
    Featured hole: 3-6 p.m.Featured hole: 3-6 p.m.Featured hole: 2:30-7:30 p.m.Featured hole: 1:30-6:30 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+

    • Main feed: Primary tournament-coverage featuring the best action from across the course
    • Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
    • Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
    • Featured holes: A combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes

    PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and free on PGATOUR.COM/liveaudio:

    • Thursday-Friday: noon-6 p.m. ET.
    • Saturday: 2-7:30 p.m.
    • Sunday: 1-6:30 p.m.

