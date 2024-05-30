Five Canadians in Presidents Cup? It’s possible, Captain Mike Weir says

“There's team chemistry, that's one. There’s who is playing well at the time. You want guys playing well; you don't want guys backing into a spot on the team,” Weir said Wednesday. “You want guys kind of moving up. You want good short-game guys. I mean, these matches always come down to key short-game shots, key putts made, key moments. Each match is like a mini-major; that's kind of the feel you have out there when you're playing these matches, the intensity. You make a big putt to halve a guy or you chip one in, those are big things that can happen with just short game. So, those are all the things that we look at, and we'll be talking about as it starts to get a little bit closer.”