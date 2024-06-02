A hint of home helps Robert MacIntyre secure first PGA TOUR title at RBC Canadian Open

“I think it makes you realize that hitting a white ball around a golf course isn't the most important thing,” MacIntyre described the impact of his parents’ fostering. “I mean, I've been in tears over it, kids going away from you. They become family. They have been in a tough spot. I wasn't given everything as a kid. I was given a great opportunity. My dad was obviously a really good sportsman, football, golf, shinty, didn't have the finances to really chase it, and I think it was something that my mom and dad always wanted to do. I've got two older sisters who are right into their horses, horse riding and stuff, but they even sacrificed quite a lot of that just to give me a chance.