Finding the farmer: The search for the man who almost crashed his tractor after Nick Taylor’s RBC Canadian Open win

Some of the land that Brian farms today has been in the family for seven decades. Standing on his front porch, he can see eight grain bins on the horizon that stand next to his childhood home. The Harder family – including Brian’s parents, Don and Kim, who are in their 60s – still handles most of the work on their 8,000 acres in Clavet, a town of about 350 people in rural Saskatchewan. They harvest wheat, oats and barley. Their canola is sold to McDonald's and may have been used to cook the French fries that Taylor enjoyed after his win.