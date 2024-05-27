Expert Picks: RBC Canadian Open
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
With a new season comes a new evolution for PGA TOUR Expert Picks. Fans of PGA TOUR betting can now see tips and picks for specific markets that the Golfbet team will be riding with each week. The traditional format for lineups and rosters will remain with Experts looking to come out on top in PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf.
How it works: Each week, our experts from PGATOUR.COM will make their selections in PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf. Each lineup consists of four starters and two bench players that can be rotated after each round. Adding to the challenge is that every golfer can be used only three times per each of four Segments.
Aside from the experts below, Golfbet Insider Rob Bolton breaks down the field at the RBC Canadian Open in this week's edition of Power Rankings.
Betting picks
WILL GRAY (Lead, Fantasy & Betting)
- Winner: Sahith Theegala (+2000) – Hamilton is going to be tight off the tee, even after the recent renovation. Anyone that can win at Silverado and contend at Harbour Town has the game to hang here.
- Top 10: Robert MacIntyre (+600) – The lefty has found his footing in recent weeks, with three top-15s in his last five starts including a T8 at the PGA Championship.
- Longshot: Erik van Rooyen (+5500) – T20 here five years ago and coming off four straight cuts including a T4 finish at the Myrtle Beach Classic. The South African is top 20 on TOUR this season in both SG: Total (15th) and SG: Putting (17th).
- Head-to-Head (H2H): Alex Noren (-130) over Cameron Young – I’ve backed Young multiple times this year, but he has seemed a little off in his last three starts since the Masters. Not sure Hamilton will be the best fit for his brawny game, while Noren is quietly surging.
BEN EVERILL (Senior writer, Fantasy & Betting)
- Winner: Corey Conners (+2200) – I am a big believer in the theory that Nick Taylor smashing the Canadian curse at their national open will bring the local boys to the forefront of the leaderboard this year. With a huge month of golf ahead some might be looking ahead but Conners and crew will be VERY focused on what’s in front of them.
- Top 10: MacKenzie Hughes (+320) – Sticking with the Canadian theme it is important to know Hughes is a true Hamilton local. He also has extra motivation to catch his fellow Canadians on the Official World Golf Rankings for a potential Olympic berth and is on the outside looking in for an International Presidents Cup team berth. Huge week for Hughes.
- Longshots: Nick Taylor (+6000) – The defending champion and hero of the nation is at disrespectful odds here. I know his only top 10 since winning the WM Phoenix Open in February was at the Zurich Classic but if you think this guy won’t get up for this week you’re kidding yourself. He will be FIRED up.
- H2H: MacKenzie Hughes (+100) over Keith Mitchell – Plus money for a Canadian over an American… look for these opportunities everywhere this week! You can be sure anyone with the maple leaf on their bag will fight till the absolute last shot.
CHRIS BREECE (Senior content manager, Golfbet)
- Winner: Alex Noren (+2500) – I’ve recently ridden the Noren train to some smaller victories. He has eight straight Top 25s. That’s a sign that a win could be only a matter of time.
- Top 10: Davis Thompson (+400) – Gains strokes in every aspect of his game. He was T17 last week and T2 at Myrtle Beach.
- Longshot: Doug Ghim (+8000) – Ghim has been strong on Thursdays and Fridays. If he can figure out the weekend he can be in the mix. He also had a string of five straight Top 20s a few months back- so he has proven his game can stay consistent.
- H2H: Sahith Theegala (-105) over Tommy Fleetwood – Theegala has been hungry (and consistent). He stays hungry this week.
MATT DELVECCHIO (Social content manager, Fantasy & Betting)
- Winner: Mackenzie Hughes (+4000)– I’ve had his name circled all year for this week. Hometown kid growing up ride outside of Hamilton in Dundas, Hughes is ready for this moment. T14 last time the RBC Canadian was here in 2019. His putting is in a really good place to get him back in the winners circle in front of a crowd that wants nothing more than to see their own raise the RBC Canadian Open trophy.
- Top 10: Adam Scott (+300) – Seriously considered him for outright but I don’t know if he’s ready to win just yet. Has played really well at comparable courses of Colonial and TPC River Highlands. Scott should be around on Sunday.
- Longshot: Adam Hadwin (+5000) – Maybe Taylor’s performance last year has me thinking about Canadians more than I should but hey, that’s why he’s my longshot.
- H2H: Corey Conners (-105) over Shane Lowry – You need to manuever around Hamilton so take the better ball-striker in Conners. I’m not sold on such a high price on Lowry this week which is entirely dependent on his performance here in 2019 and his play at the PGA Championship. Outside that and Zurich Classic, Shane hasnt been great the last two months. Take the Canadian.
RESULTS
|Name
|Season Rank
|Season Points
|Segment Rank
|Segment Points
|@RobBoltonGolf (Rob Bolton)
|127
|9,537
|354
|3,478
|@MikeGlasscott (Mike Glasscott)
|376
|9,368
|933
|3,350
|PGATOURSMartin (Sean Martin)
|392
|9,357
|1,365
|3,263
|TPCCSkaret (Christian Skaret)
|681
|9,191
|1,071
|3,322
|Quack Hooks (Cameron Morfit)
|1,333
|8,655
|1,900
|3,097
|Brett_Jungles (Brett Jungles)*
|2,197
|6,827
|904
|3,356
*Brett Jungles joined the Expert Picks league at the beginning of Segment 1 and did not accumulate any points from the FedExCup Fall.
|Name
|Overall
|Winner
|Top-10
|H2H
|Matt DelVecchio
|-16.37u
|-21u
|+6.73u
|-2.1u
|Chris Breece
|-16.4u
|-16u
|+0.3u
|-0.8u
|Ben Everill
|-21.72
|-21u
|-5.17u
|+4.45u
|Will Gray
|-28.65
|-16u
|-9u
|+3.65u
For resources to overcome a gambling problem, call or text 1-800-GAMBLER today.