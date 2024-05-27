Expert Picks: RBC Canadian Open

Winner: Corey Conners (+2200) – I am a big believer in the theory that Nick Taylor smashing the Canadian curse at their national open will bring the local boys to the forefront of the leaderboard this year. With a huge month of golf ahead some might be looking ahead but Conners and crew will be VERY focused on what’s in front of them.

Top 10: MacKenzie Hughes (+320) – Sticking with the Canadian theme it is important to know Hughes is a true Hamilton local. He also has extra motivation to catch his fellow Canadians on the Official World Golf Rankings for a potential Olympic berth and is on the outside looking in for an International Presidents Cup team berth. Huge week for Hughes.

Longshots: Nick Taylor (+6000) – The defending champion and hero of the nation is at disrespectful odds here. I know his only top 10 since winning the WM Phoenix Open in February was at the Zurich Classic but if you think this guy won’t get up for this week you’re kidding yourself. He will be FIRED up.