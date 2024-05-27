The First Look: RBC Canadian Open

FIELD NOTES: Nick Taylor returns to defend his title at the RBC Canadian Open after his dramatic victory last year at Toronto’s Oakdale Golf and Country Club. Taylor, who won earlier this season at the WM Phoenix Open, is the country’s top-ranked male golfer. Other Canadian PGA TOUR winners in the field include Taylor Pendrith, Corey Conners, Adam Svensson, Adam Hadwin and Mackenzie Hughes (who is from Hamilton)… Rory McIlroy looks to continue his success at the Canadian Open – and so far this season. McIlroy won the last Canadian Open contested in Hamilton in 2019 by seven shots and won the next edition of the Canadian Open, in 2022 as well. He finished T9 last year and has won twice already this season on TOUR… Shane Lowry, who finished T2 the last time the Canadian Open was in Hamilton (behind McIlroy, with whom he won the Zurich Classic) returns to Canada… Lowry and McIlroy’s Ryder Cup teammate Tommy Fleetwood – who lost in a playoff to Taylor in 2023 – is back along with fellow Europe Ryder Cuppers Robert MacIntyre and Nicolai Højgaard… Other notable names playing in Hamilton include three-time TOUR winner Tom Kim (making his RBC Canadian Open debut), Sahith Theegala, Cam Young and Sam Burns… Adam Scott tees it up at the RBC Canadian Open for the first time since 2003 (also at Hamilton). This is Scott’s just second appearance at the event.