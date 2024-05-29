Rested Rory McIlroy fired up for RBC Canadian Open

McIlroy doesn't envision any 59 watches this year at Hamilton – the rough is thicker than in 2019, and a recent course restoration has amplified slopes on and around the greens that will require precision, he said Wednesday. There’s a major championship feel in the air, and the Irishman looks forward to the vibrant crowds expected – the 2019 RBC Canadian Open at Hamilton was his first appearance at this event, and he was blown away by the buzz. He returned in 2022 (winning at St. George’s), and he placed ninth last year at Oakdale.