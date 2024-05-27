7H AGO
Monday qualifiers: RBC Canadian Open
An RBC tee marker on the first hole at the RBC Canadian Open. (Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)
Written by Staff, PGATOUR.COM
Four spots in the RBC Canadian Open’s 156-man field are up for grabs via the Monday qualifier. The 18-hole open qualifier is being contested Monday, May 27, at TPC Toronto's North Course in Toronto. In total, 105 players are competing for the four remaining spots, with the four qualifiers advancing to compete at this week’s RBC Canadian Open at Hamilton Golf and Country Club.
Click here for all scores from TPC Toronto.