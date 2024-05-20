Power Rankings: Charles Schwab Challenge

This week’s field is all but promised classic Texas breezes from a southerly direction. Gusts north of 20 mph will be felt by all until things calm for Sunday’s final round, and they’ll push wayward drives into primary rough allowed to grow to 2 1/2 inches. After a seasonable opener during which the daytime high should eclipse 80 degrees, readings in the low 90s will be the norm for the remainder. The best chance for rain and perhaps a delay will be on Thursday, but with ample daylight hours in the second half of May, there will be time to wait it out, adjust and finish the tournament as scheduled.