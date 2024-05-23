2H AGO
Charles Schwab Challenge: How to watch Round 2, featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
Round 2 of the Charles Schwab Challenge takes place Friday from Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas. The longest-running host venue among non-majors on the PGA TOUR schedule will have a new look this year after an impressive renovation project.
Four-time TOUR winner Charley Hoffman took the first-round lead with a 5-under 65. Five sit one back, including Tony Finau and Open Champion Brian Harman, at 4-under. Masters champion Scottie Scheffler opened with 2-over 72, while fellow Texan Jordan Spieth shot 1-over 71.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
HOW TO FOLLOW (all times ET):
Television:
- Friday: 4-7 p.m. (Golf Channel)
- Saturday-Sunday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS)
PGA TOUR LIVE:
|Friday
|Saturday
|Sunday
|Stream 1
|Main feed: 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
|Main feed: 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Main feed: 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured group: 4-7 p.m.
|Featured group: 1-6 p.m.
|Featured group: 1-6 p.m.
|Stream 2
|Marquee: 8:45 a.m.-4 p.m.
|Marquee: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Marquee: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured group: 4-7 p.m.
|Featured group: 1-6 p.m.
|Featured group: 1-6 p.m.
|Stream 3
|Featured groups: 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.
|Featured groups: 8:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured groups: 8:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured hole: 4-7 p.m.
|Featured hole: 1-6 p.m.
|Featured hole: 1-6 p.m.
|Stream 4
|Featured holes: 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
|Featured holes: 8:45-1 p.m.
|Featured holes: 8:45-1 p.m.
|Featured hole: 4-7 p.m.
|Featured hole: 1-6 p.m.
|Featured hole: 1-6 p.m.
PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+
- Main feed: primary tournament-coverage featuring the best action from across the course
- Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
- Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
- Featured holes: Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes
- Friday: 1-7 p.m.
- Saturday-Sunday: 1-6 p.m.
Featured Groups
FRIDAY
Marquee Group
- 8:55 a.m.: Scottie Scheffler, Billy Horschel, Keegan Bradley
- 1:45 p.m.: Tony Finau, Max Homa, Adam Scott
Featured Groups
- 8:44 a.m.: Chris Kirk, Emiliano Grillo, Jordan Spieth
- 9:06 a.m.: Chris Gotterup, Tom Kim, Tom Hoge
- 1:34 p.m.: Brian Harman, Justin Rose, Si Woo Kim
- 1:56 p.m.: Austin Eckroat, Collin Morikawa, Sepp Straka
Featured Holes:
- Nos. 4 (par 3), 8 (par 3), 13 (par 3), 16 (par 3)