Details on Adam Scott’s new custom Miura irons at Charles Schwab Challenge
2 Min Read
Written by GolfWRX GolfWRX.com
As an equipment aficionado, Adam Scott likes to test new and different equipment, and he remains ready to change things up at a moment’s notice.
This year, it seemed that Scott had comfortably settled into a mixed set of Srixon irons that he started playing at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Following a missed cut at the PGA Championship, however, Scott showed up at this week’s Charles Schwab Challenge with a new custom Miura iron setup.
You may remember the custom Miura AS-1 irons that Scott used throughout 2023, but these new irons are not the same.
This week at newly renovated Colonial Country Club, Scott will use a mixed set of Miura CB-302 long irons and KM-700 mid-to-short irons (“KM” stands for company founder “Katsuhiro Miura”).
Although the 25th-year pro has mostly been a traditional blade iron user throughout his career, he has opted for slightly more forgiving irons in the past year.
To that point, Scott’s new KM-700 irons are actually one-piece forged designs, but with a unique heel-toe design that pushes the center of gravity toward the heel of the club, effectively expanding the sweet spot to increase forgiveness. The irons also have a complex cavity design, allowing optimal center of gravity and turf interaction.
The KM-700 irons strive to combine a traditional blade iron’s look and feel with the modern complexity of high-tech and perimeter-weighted cavity-back irons.
Scott’s new irons include Miura’s red hanko stamping, which Miura calls its “stamp of approval.” Scott’s personal logo has been added to the back cavities, as well.
Although the irons are freshly in the bag this week, Scott’s player manager confirmed with GolfWRX.com on Tuesday that he first received the irons at the Miura headquarters in Japan last fall, while he was there for the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP. He also briefly used the KM-700 short irons when he switched to them mid-event at last year’s Wyndham Championship, but they haven’t been in his bag since that brief experiment.
That will change Thursday at Colonial, as Scott seeks to improve upon a season that has included five top-25 finishes in 10 starts, highlighted by a T8 finish at the WM Phoenix Open.