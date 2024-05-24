PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Charles Schwab Challenge weather: Play resumes after brief suspension at Colonial Country Club

1 Min Read

Latest

A general view of signage prior to the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club on May 22, 2024, in Fort Worth, Texas. (Tim Heitman/Getty Images)

A general view of signage prior to the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club on May 22, 2024, in Fort Worth, Texas. (Tim Heitman/Getty Images)

    Written by Staff, PGATOUR.COM

    Update: Friday, May 24, 7:14 p.m. ET: Round 2 has resumed at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    FORT WORTH, Texas — Play at the Charles Schwab Challenge was suspended at 5:05 p.m. local time Friday and is expected to resume at 6:15 p.m. local time. Play was called because of electricity within 10 miles of the course.

    Davis Riley led at 10-under par through 17 holes at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas. Riley had a 3-foot putt on 18 to finish his round and had to mark his ball. He sits three ahead of Hayden Buckley, who was 7-under through 14 holes, and four ahead of Keegan Bradley and Sungjae Im, who both finished their rounds. The projected cutline stands at 2-over.

    Hot and humid conditions are forecast on Saturday with a chance of late-day thunderstorms. Sunday is forecast to be hot and humid with temperatures in the upper 90s. See below for the full weekend forecast.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.