Charles Schwab Challenge weather: Play resumes after brief suspension at Colonial Country Club
1 Min Read
A general view of signage prior to the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club on May 22, 2024, in Fort Worth, Texas. (Tim Heitman/Getty Images)
Written by Staff, PGATOUR.COM
Update: Friday, May 24, 7:14 p.m. ET: Round 2 has resumed at the Charles Schwab Challenge.
FORT WORTH, Texas — Play at the Charles Schwab Challenge was suspended at 5:05 p.m. local time Friday and is expected to resume at 6:15 p.m. local time. Play was called because of electricity within 10 miles of the course.
Davis Riley led at 10-under par through 17 holes at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas. Riley had a 3-foot putt on 18 to finish his round and had to mark his ball. He sits three ahead of Hayden Buckley, who was 7-under through 14 holes, and four ahead of Keegan Bradley and Sungjae Im, who both finished their rounds. The projected cutline stands at 2-over.
Hot and humid conditions are forecast on Saturday with a chance of late-day thunderstorms. Sunday is forecast to be hot and humid with temperatures in the upper 90s. See below for the full weekend forecast.