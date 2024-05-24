Charles Schwab Challenge weather: Play resumes after brief suspension at Colonial Country Club

Davis Riley led at 10-under par through 17 holes at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas. Riley had a 3-foot putt on 18 to finish his round and had to mark his ball. He sits three ahead of Hayden Buckley, who was 7-under through 14 holes, and four ahead of Keegan Bradley and Sungjae Im, who both finished their rounds. The projected cutline stands at 2-over.