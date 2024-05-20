The First Look: Charles Schwab Challenge

FIELD NOTES: Scheffler leads the way at Colonial. Scheffler recorded his 10th top-10 finish in 11 events so far in 2024 at the PGA Championship – a week unlike any other for him. His last two results at the Charles Schwab Challenge have been T3-T2… Collin Morikawa, fresh off a T4 at the PGA Championship, returns to Colonial. Morikawa has never missed the cut at the Charles Schwab Challenge with his highest-ever finish coming in 2020 when he finished runner-up… Emiliano Grillo returns to defend, looking to become the first back-to-back winner at Colonial since Ben Hogan in the 1950s… Spieth is hoping for a nice bounce-back at the Charles Schwab Challenge after missing the cut a year ago. Prior to that, Spieth finished in the top 10 in seven out of eight years. He has three runner-ups at Colonial and a win in 2016… A pair of past FedExCup champions in Billy Horschel and Justin Rose are looking to capitalize on their momentum from the PGA Championship. Horschel finished T8 at Valhalla Golf Club – his first major championship top-10 result since 2013 – and Rose finished T6. Rose won at Colonial in 2018… Tom Kim, who now lives in Dallas, will make his debut at Colonial. Kim has made his last five cuts in a row, including a T26 at the PGA Championship… Max Homa returns to Colonial after a T9 a year ago – his best result in five tries.