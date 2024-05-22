Parker Coody gave up Charles Schwab Challenge spot to stay on Korn Ferry Tour, but now he’s here

That textbook had one ripped page, though. Coody finished 107th at Q-School’s Final Stage in November 2022, meaning an uncertain playing schedule for 2023. He made just one cut in his first five starts, the Veritex Bank Championship, but that Sunday in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex was perhaps the low point of his professional career to date. Coody began the final round in fifth place, needing just a top-25 finish to advance to the next event (and likely something similar to cement his schedule via the reshuffle). What started as a potentially life-changing day at Texas Rangers Golf Club, though, became nightmare fuel. Bogeys at Nos. 2 and 3 were followed by a triple bogey at No. 4, and he managed just one birdie after the first hole on one of the Korn Ferry Tour’s most generous scoring layouts. His 5-over 76 was the day’s worst score by two shots, and he tumbled 47 places on the leaderboard to a nondescript T52 finish.