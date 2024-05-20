Inside the renovation that couldn’t fail at Colonial Country Club 

Before being hired by Colonial, he’d established himself as the go-to architect for prestigious clubs seeking to breathe life into aging layouts and bring them back to their golden age. Several of the top courses in the country had already entrusted Hanse to rejuvenate their courses and restore the vision of the original architect. Hanse was known for not forcing a new philosophy onto these historic grounds; instead, he mined the club’s history to uncover what made the course great, then worked to bring that vision back to life while making it fit into the modern game.