Scottie Scheffler closes with 65 to wrap wild week at PGA Championship

Scheffler was released without bail, according to ESPN, in time to play the second round. He said his head was still “spinning” when he arrived at the course but he shot a 66 that was spectacular considering the circumstances. His post-round press conference was even more impressive. Scheffler earned universal praise for his interview, during which he re-focused the attention on the fatal accident, praised the police officers he interacted with in custody, and said he never sought special treatment.