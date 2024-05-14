South Korea's S.H. Kim 'excited and thrilled' for major debut at PGA Championship

“Thrilled and very excited,” said Kim. “I was the first alternate on Sunday morning and I knew there were two remaining spots for the winners of Wells Fargo and Myrtle Beach, and that if any of those winners were already exempt into the PGA Championship, I would be next in line. Once it became clear that Rory was going to win in Charlotte, I felt very comfortable. Although I may have looked calm to others around me, I was extremely happy inside.”