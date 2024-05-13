Scottie Scheffler, wife Meredith welcome first child ahead of PGA Championship

Scheffler was listed in the PGA Championship field, but his status was uncertain until he arrived at the Louisville, Kentucky venue on Monday. He has won four of his previous five starts, and his wife was visibly pregnant while attending the first two of those wins, the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard and THE PLAYERS in March. She was home in Dallas because of the approaching due date when Scheffler won the Masters and RBC Heritage last month.