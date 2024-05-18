Scottie Scheffler shoots 73 on Saturday at PGA, snapping streak of 42 consecutive rounds under par

Scheffler made a double-bogey on the par-4 second hole, unable to get the ball on the green after finding thick greenside rough with his approach shot. He three-putted on the third for a bogey and hit his tee shot out of bounds on the drivable par-4 fourth hole. After taking a drop near the green, Scheffler chunked his pitch shot and went on to make a bogey. The reigning Masters champion failed to sustain any momentum the rest of the day. Scheffler made five birdies but immediately bogeyed the next hole on three occasions.