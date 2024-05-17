2024 PGA Championship: Second round delayed due to accident near course
(Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Round 2 of the 2024 PGA Championship is delayed due to a serious accident near the course.
According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, a man was fatally struck by a shuttle bus outside Valhalla Golf Club around 5 a.m. ET on Friday.
“We had a pedestrian that was struck by one of the shuttle buses between gates one and two on Shelbyville Road by Valhalla this morning,” LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said in a radio interview with NewsRadio 840 WHAS, a local Louisville news outlet. “It’s an unfortunate thing that happened. He was crossing south to north across Shelbyville Road. Unfortunately, the bus didn’t see him and struck the individual. He was pronounced dead on the scene and our traffic unit is investigating at this time.”
The second round will begin at 8:35 a.m. ET. All starting tee times are delayed by one hour and 20 minutes from the originally published time.