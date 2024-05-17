2024 PGA Championship: Second round delayed due to accident near course

“We had a pedestrian that was struck by one of the shuttle buses between gates one and two on Shelbyville Road by Valhalla this morning,” LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said in a radio interview with NewsRadio 840 WHAS, a local Louisville news outlet. “It’s an unfortunate thing that happened. He was crossing south to north across Shelbyville Road. Unfortunately, the bus didn’t see him and struck the individual. He was pronounced dead on the scene and our traffic unit is investigating at this time.”