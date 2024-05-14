Scottie Scheffler to have fill-in caddie Saturday while Ted Scott attends daughter’s graduation
1 Min Read
Written by Paul Hodowanic @PaulHodowanic
LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Scottie Scheffler will have a fill-in caddie on the bag for Saturday’s third round of the PGA Championship.
Ted Scott, Scheffler’s full-time caddie, will miss Saturday’s round at Valhalla Golf Club to attend his daughter’s high school graduation. Scott will leave Friday night after caddying the first two rounds and return late Saturday to loop the final round.
“That's something we talked about from the beginning of our relationship was family always comes first,” Scheffler said during his pre-tournament press conference on Tuesday. “It's the same thing for me as it is for my caddie. It was a pretty easy decision. He told me at the beginning of this year that that was the date.”
Scheffler’s close friend Brad Payne will carry the bag on Saturday. Payne previously caddied for Paul Stankowski and remains a regular presence on the PGA TOUR as a chaplain. Payne played college golf at Pepperdine.
“I trust him to rake a bunker more than my buddies,” Scheffler said.
Scott has been on the bag for all of Scheffler’s 10 PGA TOUR victories and would be there again this week if Scheffler claims his 11th victory and third major championship on Sunday night, though Payne will also play a role.
Of course, Scheffler must make the cut first, or it’s all a moot point. He’s made 35 straight cuts, so forgive the prognosticating.