Shane Lowry shoots record-tying 62 to get in contention at PGA Championship
Shane Lowry reacts to his birdie on the 14th green during the third round of the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club on May 18, 2024 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Written by Sean Martin @PGATOURSMartin
Perhaps the positive impact of their win in New Orleans cannot be overstated.
Shane Lowry shot a Saturday 62 at Valhalla Golf Club to get into contention at the PGA Championship, one week after his partner in the recent Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Rory McIlroy, won the Wells Fargo Championship.
Lowry’s 62 matched the lowest round in men’s major championship history. This PGA Championship also becomes the second major in less than a year to have multiple 62s. Xander Schauffele shot 62 on Thursday to take the first-round lead at Valhalla.
Rickie Fowler and Schauffele shot 62s in the first round of the 2023 U.S. Open at Los Angeles Country Club, as well, and Branden Grace set the record in the 2017 Open Championship at Royal Birkdale.
Lowry had a good chance to break that record, missing a 12-foot birdie putt on the final hole.
Both Lowry and McIlroy said their victory three weeks ago in the PGA TOUR’s lone team event helped them rekindle a joy and freedom that had been lacking in their games. The good vibes have paid immediate dividends.
“I've probably been a little bit hard on myself the few previous weeks, and obviously the few previous weeks didn't go well for him, either,” Lowry said las week. “I feel like we played golf with a lot more freedom that week and I feel like it's a lesson for the two of us for the rest of the season, to go and play golf how we played that week in New Orleans. I feel like if we can do that we both can be dangerous in the big tournaments. I just think the whole week of playing golf with a smile on your face, playing golf with a little bit of freedom goes a long way in this game. I think we both learned a lot.”
Lowry was T29 at the start of the PGA’s third round but was in second place place when he walked off the golf course, one shot behind Schauffele. The Zurich was Lowry’s third PGA TOUR victory and first since the 2019 Open Championship.
No player has shot 62 in a major and gone on to win, but both Schauffele and Lowry will have a chance Sunday. Lowry is seeking his second major championship, as well. He shot 63 in the third round of his victory at Royal Portrush. That was his low round in a major until Saturday.
“I went out with a job to do today, to get myself back in the tournament,” he said Saturday. “And I did that.”
Lowry made par on his first hole before rolling off four consecutive birdies at Nos. 2-5. He also birdied Nos. 7 and 9 to become the first player to break 30 on either nine in a PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club. This is the fourth PGA played at the Louisville club.
Lowry’s first three birdies came on putts outside 10 feet. He two-putted the par-5 seventh hole from 61 feet for his fifth birdie of the day, then capped the front nine by holing a 17-footer for birdie. His next two birdies came on putts from outside 30 feet, a 37-footer on 13 and 33-footer on the next hole.
Those back-to-back birdies got him to 8 under par for the day and put history within reach. Two birdies over the final four holes would have given him the lowest round in major championship history.
Lowry made par on his next two holes before holing a 6-foot birdie putt at the 17th. He had to lay up on the par-5 18th after driving into the right rough but wedged within 12 feet of the hole, setting up an opportunity for history. It was one of the few putts Lowry missed Saturday, when he gained more than 6 strokes on the greens.
He made more than 160 feet of putts Saturday, the highest mark of his PGA TOUR career. That includes four putts from 10-20 feet and two putts from outside 25 feet. He didn’t miss any of the 12 putts he faced from inside 10 feet, either.
“I holed a lot of footage (of putts) today,” Lowry said. “It’s been a long time since I’ve seen this, so I’m not going to apologize.”
A recent putter change – to a model similar to that of McIlroy’s – also has benefitted Lowry. He switched to a TaylorMade Spider Tour Z mallet putter before New Orleans (McIlroy uses the Tour X). Lowry leads the field in Strokes Gained: Putting this week, having gained more than 11 strokes over the first three rounds to lead the field in that metric.
Now Lowry has a chance to become the first European to win the PGA since McIlroy in 2014. The venue that year? Valhalla.
Sean Martin is a senior editor for the PGA TOUR.