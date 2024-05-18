106th PGA Championship: How to watch Round 4 from Valhalla Golf Club

Xander Schauffele and Collin Morikawa share the lead at the PGA Championship at 15-under. A 4-under 67 from Morikawa drew him even with Schauffele who carded a respectable 3-under 68 that included a double bogey late in his round on No. 15. Sahith Theegala, who played in the same group as Schauffele and Morikawa, matched Morikawa with a 67 of his own to get within one of the co-leaders. Shane Lowry, Viktor Hovland and Bryson DeChambeau are well within striking distance just two back at 13-under. The day was highlighted by Lowry's 9-under 62 that matched Schauffele's course- and tournament-record 62 in Round 1. This is just the fifth 62 carded in major championship golf. All together, 15 players are 10-under or better, including the co-leaders.