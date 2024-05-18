PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
106th PGA Championship: How to watch Round 4 from Valhalla Golf Club

Latest

    Written by Staff, PGATOUR.COM

    Final-round action at the 106th PGA Championship gets underway Sunday from Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky.

    Xander Schauffele and Collin Morikawa share the lead at the PGA Championship at 15-under. A 4-under 67 from Morikawa drew him even with Schauffele who carded a respectable 3-under 68 that included a double bogey late in his round on No. 15. Sahith Theegala, who played in the same group as Schauffele and Morikawa, matched Morikawa with a 67 of his own to get within one of the co-leaders. Shane Lowry, Viktor Hovland and Bryson DeChambeau are well within striking distance just two back at 13-under. The day was highlighted by Lowry's 9-under 62 that matched Schauffele's course- and tournament-record 62 in Round 1. This is just the fifth 62 carded in major championship golf. All together, 15 players are 10-under or better, including the co-leaders.

    HOW TO FOLLOW (all times ET):

    Editor's note: The PGA of America, which owns and operates the PGA Championship, controls all digital streaming and broadcast rights to this event. PGA TOUR LIVE coverage will resume next week at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Television:

    • Sunday: 9-10 a.m. (ESPN+), 10 a.m.-1 p.m. (ESPN), 1-7 p.m. (CBS).

    PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and free on PGATOUR.COM/liveaudio:

    • Sunday: 2-7 p.m. (SiriusXM)

    Streaming:

    • More information on International YouTube streaming of the 2024 PGA Championship will be available during tournament week.

    Click here for full how to watch details via the PGA of America.

