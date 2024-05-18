Five storylines going into Sunday at the PGA Championship

Schauffele, who has not won since the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open, had the final-round lead as recently as last Sunday, when he was the frontrunner at the Wells Fargo Championship before being overtaken by a surging Rory McIlroy and left in the dust over their final nine holes. What’s more, Schauffele also has eight straight top-20 finishes in the majors, the most on TOUR, but is seeking his first trophy to go with his seven TOUR wins and a gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. He also has shot two 62s, the lowest score ever in a major, but the first time he did so, in the first round at last summer’s U.S. Open, he faded to a tie for 10th.