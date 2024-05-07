PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Myrtle Beach Classic: How to watch Round 1, featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

1 Min Read

Latest

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    The PGA TOUR heads back to South Carolina for the inaugural playing of the Myrtle Beach Classic at the Dunes Golf and Beach Club in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Being played as an Additional Event alongside the Wells Fargo Championship, the field is headlined by four-time TOUR winner Daniel Berger and South Carolina native Kevin Kisner. Brothers Wesley Bryan and George Bryan IV are competing alongside each other in the field. Blades Brown, 16, is playing in Myrtle Beach as a sponsor exemption.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.

    Leaderboard

    HOW TO FOLLOW (all times ET):

    Television:

    • Thursday-Friday: 9:30-11:30 a.m. (Golf Channel)
    • Saturday-Sunday: 3-5 p.m. (Golf Channel)
    • Special programming alerts:
      • 'Live on the Range,' this Wednesday, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.: Get up close and personal with your favorite PGA TOUR stars as they dial in their game ahead of the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship during PGA TOUR Live's "On the Range." Tune in this Wednesday for expert analysis, Golfbet previews, DraftKings betting insights, player interviews and more.
      • 'PGA TOUR Originals: Greatness Has a Home – The Wells Fargo Championship': Tune in this Saturday from 2:30-3 p.m. on CBS for a look at the illustrious legacy of Quail Hollow Club with a focus on its two decades as the host venue for the PGA TOUR's Wells Fargo Championship. Hosted by CBS Sports’ Jim Nantz, the show highlights the origins of Quail Hollow Club and relives pivotal moments on and off the golf course as one of the TOUR's premiere proving grounds for golf's biggest stars.

