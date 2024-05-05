Ben Kohles falls on 72nd hole, loses to Taylor Pendrith by one at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

After a decent drive into the left rough, Kohles played a fade from 264 yards that landed in an area of rough between two front-right greenside bunkers. With Pendrith facing a 41-foot eagle try, it appeared that an up-and-down birdie would be enough for the win – with the likely worst case being par for a playoff. Sadly for Kohles, the nightmare scenario unfolded. His third shot came heavy off the clubface, and he needed to dig his feet into the bunker to achieve balance for his fourth (the ball remained in the rough, well above his feet). His fourth shot came out softly with perfect touch but kicked sharply left, settling 5 feet from the hole. The par putt burned the edge, and Pendrith converted from 3 feet for the win.