4H AGO

Wells Fargo Championship: How to watch Round 1, featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

1 Min Read

Latest

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    The PGA TOUR returns to Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina, for the sixth Signature Event of the season. Wyndham Clark is looking to become the first player to successfully defend the Wells Fargo Championship while Max Homa and Rory McIlroy, the only multiple-time winners of the Wells Fargo, return looking to further their success at Quail Hollow. The field also includes the finalized Aon Swing 5 and Aon Next 10, ready to navigate the tricky "Green Mile" closing stretch and take home the winning 700 FedExCup points.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.

    HOW TO FOLLOW (all times ET):

    Television:

    • Thursday-Friday: 2-6 p.m. (Golf Channel)
    • Saturday-Sunday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS)
    • Special programming alerts:
      • 'Live on the Range,' this Wednesday, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.: Get up close and personal with your favorite PGA TOUR stars as they dial in their game ahead of the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship during PGA TOUR Live's "On the Range." Tune in this Wednesday for expert analysis, Golfbet previews, DraftKings betting insights, player interviews and more.
      • 'PGA TOUR Originals: Greatness Has a Home – The Wells Fargo Championship': Tune in this Saturday from 2:30-3 p.m. on CBS for a look at the illustrious legacy of Quail Hollow Club with a focus on its two decades as the host venue for the PGA TOUR's Wells Fargo Championship. Hosted by CBS Sports’ Jim Nantz, the show highlights the origins of Quail Hollow Club and relives pivotal moments on and off the golf course as one of the TOUR's premiere proving grounds for golf's biggest stars.

    PGA TOUR LIVE:

    ThursdayFridaySaturdaySunday
    Stream 1Main feed: 7:30 a.m.-2 p.m.Main feed: 7:30 a.m.-2 p.m.Main feed: 7:15 a.m.-1 p.m.Main feed: 7:15 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured group: 2-6 p.m.Featured group: 2-6 p.m.Featured group: 1-6 p.m.Featured group: 1-6 p.m.
    Stream 2Marquee: 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m.Marquee: 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m.Marquee: 8:15 a.m.-1 p.m.Marquee: 8:15 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured group: 2-6 p.m.Featured group: 2-6 p.m.Featured group: 1-6 p.m.Featured group: 1-6 p.m.
    Stream 3Featured groups: 8:15 a.m.-2 p.m.Featured groups: 8:15 a.m.-2 p.m.Featured groups: 8 a.m.-1 p.m.Featured groups: 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured hole: 2-6 p.m.Featured hole: 2-6 p.m.Featured hole: 1-6 p.m.Featured hole: 1-6 p.m.
    Stream 4Featured holes: 8:15 a.m.-2 p.m.Featured holes: 8:15 a.m.-4 p.m.Featured holes: 8-1 p.m.Featured holes: 8-1 p.m.
    Featured hole: 2-6 p.m.Featured hole: 2-6 p.m.Featured hole: 1-6 p.m.Featured hole: 1-6 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+

    • Main feed: Primary tournament-coverage featuring the best action from across the course
    • Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
    • Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
    • Featured holes: Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes

    PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and free on PGATOUR.COM/liveaudio:

    • Thursday-Friday: 12-6 p.m.
    • Saturday-Sunday: 1-6 p.m.

