Wells Fargo Championship: How to watch Round 1, featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

The PGA TOUR returns to Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina, for the sixth Signature Event of the season. Wyndham Clark is looking to become the first player to successfully defend the Wells Fargo Championship while Max Homa and Rory McIlroy, the only multiple-time winners of the Wells Fargo, return looking to further their success at Quail Hollow. The field also includes the finalized Aon Swing 5 and Aon Next 10, ready to navigate the tricky "Green Mile" closing stretch and take home the winning 700 FedExCup points.