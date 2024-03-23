Valspar Championship, Round 4: How to watch, featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
1 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Round 4 from the Valspar Championship gets underway Sunday from the Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort in Palm Harbor, Florida, the final event of the TOUR's Florida Swing.
In an action-packed third round, Keith Mitchell played the Snake Pit (Nos. 16-18) in 4-under, highlighted by an eagle hole-out at the 18th, to reach 10-under and take the solo lead heading into the final round. Seamus Power, Mackenzie Hughes and Peter Malnati sit two back at 8-under.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
HOW TO FOLLOW (all times ET)
Television:
- Sunday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (NBC)
|Sunday
|Stream 1
|Main feed: 7:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured group: 1-6 p.m.
|Stream 2
|Marquee: 8:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured group: 1-6 p.m.
|Stream 3
|Featured groups: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured hole: 1-6 p.m.
|Stream 4
|Featured holes: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured hole: 1-6 p.m.
- Main feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
- Marquee group: Showcasing every shot from each player in the group
- Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
- Featured holes: A combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes
- Sunday: 1-6 p.m.
FEATURED GROUPS
Marquee Group
8:07 a.m. ET – Justin Thomas, Alejandro Tosti
Featured Groups
9:42 a.m. ET – Joel Dahmen, Akshay Bhatia
10:40 a.m. ET – Xander Schauffele, Maverick McNealy
Featured Holes
4 (par-3), 8 (par-3), 15 (par-3), 17 (par-3)