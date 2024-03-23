PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Valspar Championship, Round 4: How to watch, featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

1 Min Read

Latest

Loading...
    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    Round 4 from the Valspar Championship gets underway Sunday from the Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort in Palm Harbor, Florida, the final event of the TOUR's Florida Swing.

    In an action-packed third round, Keith Mitchell played the Snake Pit (Nos. 16-18) in 4-under, highlighted by an eagle hole-out at the 18th, to reach 10-under and take the solo lead heading into the final round. Seamus Power, Mackenzie Hughes and Peter Malnati sit two back at 8-under.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.

    Leaderboard | Tee times

    HOW TO FOLLOW (all times ET)

    Television:

    • Sunday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (NBC)

    PGA TOUR LIVE ON ESPN+

    Sunday
    Stream 1Main feed: 7:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured group: 1-6 p.m.
    Stream 2Marquee: 8:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured group: 1-6 p.m.
    Stream 3Featured groups: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured hole: 1-6 p.m.
    Stream 4Featured holes: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured hole: 1-6 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+

    • Main feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
    • Marquee group: Showcasing every shot from each player in the group
    • Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
    • Featured holes: A combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes

    Radio on SiriusXM and free at PGATOUR.com/liveaudio:

    • Sunday: 1-6 p.m.


    FEATURED GROUPS

    Marquee Group

    8:07 a.m. ET – Justin Thomas, Alejandro Tosti

    Featured Groups

    9:42 a.m. ET – Joel Dahmen, Akshay Bhatia
    10:40 a.m. ET – Xander Schauffele, Maverick McNealy

    Featured Holes

    4 (par-3), 8 (par-3), 15 (par-3), 17 (par-3)

