22M AGO

Jordan Spieth, Brian Harman among those projected to miss cut at Valspar Championship

1 Min Read

Latest

    Written by Jeff Babineau @JeffBabz62

    PALM HARBOR, Fla. – Players had braced themselves for a challenging day weather-wise on Friday at the Valspar Championship, making sure to pack the waterproofs and umbrellas. But the strong winds that greeted early morning rounds soon died down, and the heavy rains expected to arrive never did.

    As for Friday’s cutline at the Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort. Well, that was harsh. Play was suspended by darkness at 7:25 p.m. and slated to resume at 9 a.m. Saturday. The cut, as it sits right now, will be at even-par 142, and will leave some pretty strong players behind.

    Among those not expected to make the weekend at Vaspar: Jordan Spieth, a past champion who shot 74 Friday to finish at 1-over 143; Keegan Bradley, a two-time winner in 2023 who shot 71 Friday to finish at 143; Sam Burns, a two-time Valspar champion who bogeyed his final hole to miss by a shot; 2019 U.S. Open champion and former Valspar champion Gary Woodland (75); last year’s Open Championship winner, Brian Harman (74); another Open champion, Francisco Molinari (73); Tony Finau (75); and 2023 Ryder Cup captains Luke Donald (73) and Zach Johnson (76).

