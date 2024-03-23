Valspar's Copperhead Course may be miserly, but does provide magic moments

“When I looked up, something kind of flew in my eye, so I kind of looked away and never saw it come down and land,” said Mitchell. Mitchell was a late commitment top Valspar this week, which is surprising, because it is the course where he played his first TOUR event. In 2017, he was toiling on the Korn Ferry Tour but ventured to Tampa for Monday qualifying and made it through. One memory he has is knowing that he could bogey his last two holes on Friday and still make the cut. That was a big deal then.