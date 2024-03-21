Valspar Championship, Round 2: How to watch, featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
1 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Round 2 action from the Valspar Championship gets underway Friday from the Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort in Palm Harbor, Florida, the final event of the TOUR's Florida Swing.
Kevin Streelman holds the solo first-round lead after a 7-under 64 on Thursday. Kevin Roy, playing this week on a sponsor's exemption, sits one back. Taylor Moore began his title defense with a 2-under 69, as did 2023 runner-up Jordan Spieth. Xander Schauffele, who finished runner-up at last week's PLAYERS Championship, opened in 3-under 68, as did 15-time TOUR winner Justin Thomas. Two-time Valspar champion Sam Burns opened in even par.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
HOW TO FOLLOW (all times ET)
Television:
- Friday: 2-6 p.m. (Golf Channel)
- Saturday-Sunday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (NBC)
- Special programming alert:
- Saturday, March 23: 'PGA TOUR Originals Credentialed: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard,' 2-3 p.m. on NBC: “PGA TOUR Originals Credentialed” delivers an inside look at the stories of the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard. Follow France’s Matthieu Pavon and the Arnold Palmer Cup Exemption David Ford for their debuts at Bay Hill, meet Orlando artist Ryan Rustand, dive into the history of Arnie’s place, and go inside the ropes as Scottie Scheffler wins his second red cardigan.
'Credentialed: Arnold Palmer Invitational' | PGA TOUR Originals
|Friday
|Saturday
|Sunday
|Stream 1
|Main feed: 7:30 a.m.-2 p.m.
|Main feed: 7:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Main feed: 7:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured group: 2-6 p.m.
|Featured group: 1-6 p.m.
|Featured group: 1-6 p.m.
|Stream 2
|Marquee: 8:15 a.m.-2 p.m.
|Marquee: 8:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Marquee: 8:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured group: 2-6 p.m.
|Featured group: 1-6 p.m.
|Featured group: 1-6 p.m.
|Stream 3
|Featured groups: 8 a.m.-2 p.m.
|Featured groups: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured groups: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured hole: 2-6 p.m.
|Featured hole: 1-6 p.m.
|Featured hole: 1-6 p.m.
|Stream 4
|Featured holes: 8:15 a.m.-2 p.m.
|Featured holes: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured holes: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured hole: 2-6 p.m.
|Featured hole: 1-6 p.m.
|Featured hole: 1-6 p.m.
- Main feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
- Marquee group: Showcasing every shot from each player in the group
- Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
- Featured holes: A combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes
- Friday: 12-6 p.m.
- Saturday-Sunday: 1-6 p.m.
FEATURED GROUPS
FRIDAY
Marquee group
- 8:24 a.m.: Jordan Spieth, Keegan Bradley, Nick Taylor
- 1:23 p.m.: Justin Thomas, Sam Burns, Sungjae Im
Featured groups
- 8:13 a.m.: Brian Harman, Xander Schauffele, Taylor Moore
- 8:35 a.m.: Brice Garnett, Akshay Bhatia, Billy Horschel
- 1:34 p.m.: Tony Finau, Cameron Young, Sepp Straka
Featured holes
- Nos. 4 (par 3), 8 (par 3), 15 (par 3), 17 (par 3)