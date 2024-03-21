Kevin Streelman puts new putting gadget to test, leads at Valspar with 64

DIVOTS: Even with a 152-man field, all but one player managed to finish before darkness, a tribute to how fast the Copperhead Course plays with so many tees next to the greens ... Kevin Dougherty chose not to try a 45-foot putt on the 18th hole in the dark ... Kevin Kisner, in the broadcast booth for NBC during THE PLAYERS Championship, put two tee shots in the water on the 16th for an 8 and shot 80 ... Kisner, Dougherty, Streelman and Roy are among seven players named Kevin in the field. The others are Tway, Yu and Aylwin, a Monday qualifier.