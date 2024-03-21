At 43, Aaron Baddeley hopes to still soar as eagles do

Baddeley missed the cut at THE PLAYERS Championship last week, but stayed in Ponte Vedra Beach and celebrated his 43rd birthday with the family on Sunday. You know when the Baddeleys are in town. On weeks he misses cuts, he has no trouble straying busy. He and Rachelle have six children, ages 4-15. The two oldest are girls; the four youngest are all boys, and they love to play golf. So right about the time Scottie Scheffler and others were heading out for the final round at TPC Sawgrass, the Baddeleys first ventured to TopGolf, and then stopped off and enjoyed lunch at their favorite spot in town, TacoLu. From there, Baddeley drove to the airport and put the family on the plane to fly home, and soon he headed off toward the Valspar. Back to work.