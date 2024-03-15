THE PLAYERS Championship, Round 3: How to watch, featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The 50th anniversary of THE PLAYERS Championship is underway at TPC Sawgrass' Stadium Course. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler looks to become the first golfer to ever go back-to-back at THE PLAYERS after his impressive triumph at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard. The iconic island green also sees the return of former PLAYERS champion Rory McIlroy and reigning FedExCup champion Viktor Hovland.
Wyndham Clark holds a four-stroke lead after Friday at THE PLAYERS by matching his first-round 65 to reach 14-under. Xander Schauffele and Nick Taylor sit tied for second at 10-under while Matt Fitzpatrick and Maverick McNealy remain one back of them.
Round 2 was suspended due to darkness at 7:30 p.m. ET and will resume Saturday at 7:40 a.m. ET. Round 3 tee times will begin at approximately 8:20 a.m. ET.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
HOW TO FOLLOW (all times ET)
Television:
- Saturday: 2-7 p.m. (NBC)
- Sunday: 1-6 p.m. (NBC)
|Saturday
|Sunday
|Stream 1
|Main feed: 8:15 a.m.-2 p.m.
|Main feed: 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured group: 1-6 p.m.
|Featured group: 1-6 p.m.
|Stream 2
|Marquee: TBD
|Marquee: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured group: 1-6 p.m.
|Featured group: 1-6 p.m.
|Stream 3
|Featured groups: TBD
|Featured groups: 8:15 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured hole: 1-6 p.m.
|Featured hole: 1-6 p.m.
|Stream 4
|Featured holes: 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m.
|Featured holes: 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured hole: 1-6 p.m.
|Featured hole: 1-6 p.m.
- Main feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
- Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
- Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
- Featured holes: A combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes
- Saturday: 1-7 p.m.
- Sunday: noon-6 p.m.
FEATURED GROUPS (All times ET)
SATURDAY
Featured and marquee groupings will be announced at the conclusion of Round 2 when the cut becomes official.
Featured holes
- Hole 3 (par 3), Hole 12 (par 4), Hole 16 (par 5), Hole 17 (par 3)