THE PLAYERS Championship, Round 3: How to watch, featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

The 50th anniversary of THE PLAYERS Championship is underway at TPC Sawgrass' Stadium Course. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler looks to become the first golfer to ever go back-to-back at THE PLAYERS after his impressive triumph at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard. The iconic island green also sees the return of former PLAYERS champion Rory McIlroy and reigning FedExCup champion Viktor Hovland.