Q&A: Scottie Scheffler talks return to TPC Sawgrass, pickleball, ‘bad’ ball striking and first course design project

SCHEFFLER: I just like competing at stuff, and so in order to get my mind off golf, I can't just sit around because I'm obviously going to start thinking about it, and so I have to put my mind on something else. And so recently it's been pickleball. I took it up, it's probably been about a year and a half now, and it was fun. I started playing with some of my buddies at home, and then I just got into it. I think it's fun for everybody because it's such an easy sport, and you can have guys that are at slightly different (skill) levels and still have a lot of fun. Since pickleball is pretty easy, you can get fun games going with a lot of different people.