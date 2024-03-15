Justin Thomas, Will Zalatoris miss cut at THE PLAYERS
2 Min Read
Written by Sean Martin @PGATOURSMartin
Editor’s note: This story will be updated at the end of play.
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – The comebacks of Will Zalatoris and Justin Thomas have been among the biggest storylines of 2024. They will not continue this weekend, however, after both players missed the cut at THE PLAYERS.
Thomas shot 71-74, while Zalatoris finished at 4-over 148 (73-75). They were the biggest names expected to miss the 36-hole cut, which is projected to fall at either 1- or 2-under par.
TPC Sawgrass is known for its volatility, but Thomas had been one of the most consistent performers at this event. This will be his first missed cut in nine appearances at THE PLAYERS. He was third here in 2016 and won THE PLAYERS five years later.
Thomas made nine birdies over two rounds but also had eight bogeys and one double. Seven of those birdies came in the opening round, when he also had four bogeys and a double. Thomas made just two birdies Friday. Over two rounds, he hit just 15 of 28 fairways, losing strokes off the tee (-1.5) and on the greens (-3.4). Thomas missed seven putts from inside 10 feet in two rounds, including three inside 5 feet.
After missing the FedExCup Playoffs for the first time in his career in 2023, Thomas started this year by finishing in the top 12 in four of his first five starts of this year.
Justin Thomas on being more appreciative of his game
Zalatoris also was coming off a difficult 2023. He missed most of the year after having back surgery last April, but his comeback appeared to be ahead of schedule after he finished runner-up at The Genesis Invitational in February and fourth at last week’s Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
Zalatoris’ continued success in the game’s biggest tournaments and his elite iron play made him a player who was expected to excel this week, but he is headed home after failing to break par in either round. He had a double-bogey on the par-4 seventh hole Thursday and a triple on the fifth hole Friday. Like Thomas, Zalatoris lost strokes off the tee and on the green.
Other players who will miss the cut include 2023 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year Eric Cole (72-74), Farmers Insurance Open champion Matthieu Pavon (70-77) and The American Express champion Nick Dunlap (77-70), who earlier this year became the first amateur in more than three decades to win on the PGA TOUR. Byeong-Hun An, who entered the week ranked fifth in the FedExCup, shot 69-80, while Nicolai Højgaard, the youngest player at last year’s Ryder Cup and winner of the 2023 DP World Tour Championship, shot 73-76.
