Justin Thomas, Will Zalatoris miss cut at THE PLAYERS

Thomas made nine birdies over two rounds but also had eight bogeys and one double. Seven of those birdies came in the opening round, when he also had four bogeys and a double. Thomas made just two birdies Friday. Over two rounds, he hit just 15 of 28 fairways, losing strokes off the tee (-1.5) and on the greens (-3.4). Thomas missed seven putts from inside 10 feet in two rounds, including three inside 5 feet.